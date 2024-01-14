Economy is facing challenges, give us time to address them, says Finance Minister Mahmood Ali

He takes the reins of the finance ministry as record inflation is making life harder for the public, and the price of the dollar and dwindling reserves have become headaches for the government. Calls for reforms and good governance in the finance and banking sector have grown louder.

“We need time to bring the price of essentials under control for Ramadan. The finance ministry cannot control the price of goods alone. We will work in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce. Not everything can be fixed overnight.”

“Work will be done to prevent money laundering. The price of the taka has fallen. We have to work on that too. Let us see what we can do.”

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war shocked the world economy. Bangladesh also felt the impact of global headwinds.

During this critical period, AHM Mustafa Kamal's role as finance minister was questioned time and again.

Kamal struggled to stay fluent during the budget announcement in the last few years due to complications from old age. At that time, MA Mannan, who was the planning minister in the previous government, extended him a helping hand.

Many assumed Mannan could succeed Kamal as the finance minister. However, both of them were eventually dropped from the cabinet.

Mahmood Ali’s name came as a bit of a surprise after Hasina unveiled the line-up of her new cabinet with a flurry of announcements on Wednesday.