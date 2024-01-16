Gas crisis will be resolved by March, says State Minister Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government is working to resolve an ongoing gas shortage affecting households and industrial units nationwide before the start of Ramadan in March.

Hamid attributed the disruption to refurbishment work at two floating LNG terminals in the deep sea. "Our goal is to maintain regular gas and electricity supply, particularly during the start of fasting in March. We expect both LNG terminals to be fully operational by then," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Hamid, serving his third term in charge of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, has unveiled a draft plan aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas and electricity supply over the next three years, in response to increasing demand.