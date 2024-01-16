    বাংলা

    Gas crisis will be resolved by March, says State Minister Hamid

    He attributed the supply disruption to refurbishment work at two floating LNG terminals in the deep sea

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government is working to resolve an ongoing gas shortage affecting households and industrial units nationwide before the start of Ramadan in March.

    Hamid attributed the disruption to refurbishment work at two floating LNG terminals in the deep sea. "Our goal is to maintain regular gas and electricity supply, particularly during the start of fasting in March. We expect both LNG terminals to be fully operational by then," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

    Hamid, serving his third term in charge of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, has unveiled a draft plan aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas and electricity supply over the next three years, in response to increasing demand.

    "By 2026, Bangladesh aims to have uninterrupted gas supply. Currently, we import 20 percent of our gas and rely on domestic sources for the remaining 80 percent. While we don’t intend to significantly increase our reliance on imports, they will play a role in bridging any production gaps," he said.

    He also addressed the progress, future prospects, and the challenges facing the power and energy sector, including adapting to the dynamic pricing of oil from March, exploring deep-sea oil and gas, domestic well drilling and the impact of conflicts in the Middle East.

    Hamid is optimistic about the energy sector's future, buoyed by the new gas reserves found in Bhola and other areas. The potential discovery of gas in the deep sea could also be a game changer for the country, according to him.

    With the irrigation season approaching and electricity demand potentially reaching 17,500 megawatts per day, Hamid reassured that the country's power plants are sufficiently prepared to meet the challenge.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina tells ministers to keep costs of essentials from rising in Ramadan
    Hasina: control prices in Ramadan
    She also tells ministers to conduct anti-hoarding drives regularly
    A person walks dogs across a road while cars drive by as it snows in Des Moines, Iowa, US, January 8, 2024.
    US power prices soar
    In December 2022, a massive winter storm, known as Elliott, boosted gas use to an all-time high and nearly caused the collapse of some electric and gas systems
    Bangladesh Bank allows deferred payments for imports of 8 Ramadan products
    BB allows deferred payments for 8 Ramadan imports
    Cooking oil, chickpeas, pulses, peas, onions, spices, sugar and dates will receive the incentive
    Oil reserves discovered in Sylhet, says State Minister Hamid
    Oil reserves found in Sylhet: state minister
    Four layers of fuel reserves were found at the mining site

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024