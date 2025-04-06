Shares worth Tk 106.6 million change hands in the block market as DSE trading resumes

Stocks post mixed trend as turnover crosses Tk 4bn after Eid break

Bangladesh’s biggest stock market has shown mixed trends on the first trading day after the extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On Sunday, Dhaka Stock Exchange’s (DSE) benchmark index DSEX shed nearly 14 points from the previous session to close at 5,205, down from 5,219.

Following a nine-day closure due to Eid and the weekend, trading resumed with a cautious tone.

In the opening hour, the DSE index dropped by 32 points to 5,187, triggered by initial sales.

As purchase interests picked up later in the day, the index regained the upward trend but fell short of the previous session.

Brokerage houses in the capital’s Motijheel area saw relatively thin investor turnout.

Those present were seen exchanging Eid greetings during trading intervals.

Daily turnover reached Tk 4.15 billion, up from Tk 3.15 billion recorded on the last trading day before Eid.

In the block market, shares worth Tk 106.6 million were transferred on Sunday.

Of the traded securities, 101 companies registered gains, 262 declined, while 30 remained unchanged.

Despite investors returning to Dhaka, trading activity may take some time to pick up, said Saiful Islam, president of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA).

“Trading usually remains slow on the first working day after Eid,” he told bdnews24.com. “This time the break was longer than usual, so it might take a little time to regain momentum.

“People have been somewhat disconnected from the economic updates.”

“Meanwhile, new trade policies announced by Trump might also affect sentiment,” he added.

According to DSE data, the pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector led all trades, accounting for Tk 890 million or 22 percent of total turnover.

The textile sector followed with Tk 435 million while the banking sector recorded Tk 348.8 million in turnover.

The DSE has confirmed that regular trading hours have resumed post-Ramadan, with trading running from 10am to 2:20pm.

A 10-minute post-closing session will follow. Office hours will run from 9am to 5pm.