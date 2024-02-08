Singapore's budget to focus on jobs, cost of living relief

Singapore is likely to focus on cost of living issues and employment in the government's budget next week, as sticky inflation, slow growth and geopolitical uncertainties hang as key concerns for the trade-reliant economy.

Economists project the fiscal position to be expansionary, with DBS expecting expect an overall fiscal deficit of 0.4% of GDP, and UOB estimating a deficit of 1.2%.

They also expect the fiscal year ending March 31 to clock a modest surplus instead of the original shortfall of S$0.4 billion, or 0.1% of GDP, due to buoyant tax revenues. The budget will be announced on Feb 16 by finance minister Lawrence Wong, who is also set to be Singapore's next prime minister.

Inflation in Singapore has fallen from its peak of 5.5% early last year but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels at 3.3% in December.

Its economic growth plunged from 3.6% in 2022 to 1.2% in 2023. The trade ministry projects growth of 1% to 3% in 2024.