Bangladesh’s gross reserves stand at $27.15bn in latest count

However, the central bank did not state what the amount was in terms of the IMF’s BPM6 measure

Bangladesh Bank says the country had $27.15 billion in gross foreign exchange reserves at the end of the day on Thursday, Jun 27.

“The gross reserves on Thursday stood at $26.50 billion in the initial count after the third tranche of IMF loan funds and dollars from other sources were added,” said Bangladesh Bank spokesman and Executive Director Mezbaul Haque.

“The amount increased slightly to $27.15 billion at the end of the day on Thursday after remittances were added.”

He did not specify where the reserves stood in terms of the BPM-6 measurement most commonly used by the IMF.

Bangladesh Bank transactions were still underway due to the time difference with other institutions when the funds from the IMF, Korea, IDB and IBRD came in.

Even after the funds came in, it took more time for Bangladesh to complete its voucher settlement.

That is why the final count of the reserves was released on Friday instead of Thursday.

