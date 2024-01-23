Commerce ministry recommends cutting import duties on cooking oil, sugar, dates ahead of Ramadan

The Ministry of Commerce has recommended cutting customs duties on cooking oil, sugar and dates ahead of Ramadan based on demands from traders.

A letter in this regard was sent to the National Board of Revenue on Monday after a joint meeting between five ministries on commodity prices on Sunday, according to a ministry official.

The NBR will announce how significant the cuts will be in each sector, said Md Abdus Samad Al Azad, joint secretary of the commerce ministry’s sub section on imports and internal trade, on Tuesday.

Currently, sugar, which was priced at Tk 65-70 two years ago, cannot be bought for less than Tk 140 per kg on the market. The market price for soybean oil has jumped from Tk 100 per litre two years ago to Tk 170 per litre now.

The price of chickpeas has risen at least Tk 10 from last year to Tk 90 per kg.