After an unstable 2023, can the Bangladesh economy regain momentum after the election?

The start of 2023 brought good news for Bangladesh’s economy – the approval of a $3.3 billion loan agreement by the International Monetary Fund. But, as the year rolled on, people with limited means grappled with skyrocketing prices. Despite the global lender’s help, the economy has failed to overcome many of its hurdles.

Political instability surrounding the upcoming general election shrouded the positive steps it did make, as fears of sanctions and visa restrictions by the West held back businesses amid widespread reforms prescribed by the IMF.

The dollar crisis continued, along with slumps in exports, inward remittances and investment.

Dollar reserves have been in freefall, putting pressure on energy, fuel supply, and power despite a drop in prices in the global market.

The launch of some megaprojects, however, has raised hopes of a more dynamic year to come.

Analysts believe the fall in fuel oil prices will help control inflation while the benefits of the IMF’s reforms will start trickling down in 2024. But they urge more substantial policy changes for a better outcome from these reforms.

Economist Zaid Bakht, the chairman of Agrani Bank, thinks the efforts to stabilise the economy will gain pace once the new government takes charge after the election.

He also thinks a market-based monetary policy will also play a role in overcoming the dollar crisis.