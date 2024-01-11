Economy and governance are big challenges facing Hasina's new government: analysts

Nearly a quarter of the MPs could not make it onto the list of the Awami League nominees in the Jan 7 general election, and now Sheikh Hasina has dropped ministers from key portfolios such as finance, planning, commerce, agriculture, textile and jute, foreign affairs, health, and telecommunications.

For the 37-strong new cabinet - a blend of experienced and new faces - successfully navigating troubled economic waters will be the main challenge, believes M Humayun Kabir, an analyst of international relations.

“We'll need to work to boost trade, investment and remittances and recover our image in the international community,” the former ambassador said after the Cabinet Division unveiled the new council of ministers.

He also feels political stability is required to spur economic growth.

“It’s up to them [new government] whether they will negotiate with the BNP or keep it [political situation] as it is now. Because, it may become difficult to accomplish many tasks if there’s no stability in domestic politics.”

One deputy minister and one state minister have been upgraded to full ministers in the new cabinet. Hasina also brought back as ministers five leaders who had experience of working in her cabinet.

Many of the old guards and senior figures have been dropped from the new council of ministers. Among the 25 full ministers, seven are completely new. There are as many new faces among the 11 state ministers.

This mix of the old and the new will help the government speed up its work, believes Humayun.

“The biggest thing is - Hasina’s experience from the past 15 years as prime minister will be an asset to the council of ministers. The experiences of the old members are also important. The new ones will be able to gain own experience by working with the old ones,” he said.

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan of Dhaka University’s development studies thinks restoring order in the financial sector will be the biggest challenge for the new government.

In his words, the old cabinet members “must bear” some responsibilities for the current “weaknesses” of the economy.

What will the government have to do to deal with these weaknesses?