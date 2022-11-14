Default loans in Bangladesh’s banks keep swelling

The government has announced a number of facilities and waivers for big borrowers to pay off their debts in the past few years, but loans defaulted on in the banks have kept rising, with nearly Tk 91.4 billion added in the first quarter of 2022-23.

The default loans stood at Tk 1.34 trillion at the end of September – 9.36 percent of the total outstanding loans disbursed by the banks, or Tk 14.36 trillion. The non-performing loans were 8.96 percent of the total outstanding loans at the end of June.

According to the latest data, the six state-owned banks had 23 percent of their loans defaulted on at the end of September. The rate was 6.25 percent at the private banks, 11,75 percent at the three specialised government banks and 4.75 percent at the nine multinational banks.