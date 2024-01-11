Bangladesh Bank allows deferred payments for imports of 8 Ramadan products

Bangladesh Bank has given traders the opportunity to import eight items for Ramadan on a 90-day credit and allowed for the opening of letters of credit with a minimum margin based on the bank-client relationship, as previously practised.

The central bank approved the imports of edible oil, chickpeas, pulses, peas, onions, spices, sugar and dates on deferred payment terms effective for up to 90 days under the supplier’s or buyer’s credit, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

The facility will remain applicable until Mar 31.