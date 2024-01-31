World-beating growth? Not for India's rural majority

Jakir Khan, an Indian farm worker, says he has cut down on food as his income has halved. There are fewer and fewer opportunities, he says, for employment in his small village in Uttar Pradesh state.

Khan says his monthly income has come down to 5,000 Indian rupees ($60.17) from 10,000 Indian rupees before the pandemic, while his weekly expenses on food have gone up 60%. In November, he took a 100,000 rupees loan from relatives.

Khan, like millions of others, is struggling with the economic slowdown in rural India, home to 60% of its 1.4 billion people, which is painting a starkly different picture to the country's spectacular economic growth and the prosperity of its urban population.

Reuters interviewed nearly 50 families in rural areas such as Khan's in three Indian states - Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal - and 85% of them reported stagnant or lower incomes compared to the years before the pandemic. They said inflation was high and was forcing them to borrow money to sustain already reduced consumption.

The families attributed the lower incomes to fewer jobs, more people vying for the same work leading to lesser pay and lower farm output, which reduces the demand for farm labour.

While there have been some indicative data points that show rural recovery has been slow, there is no recent, publicly available survey on incomes and consumption in India's vast rural hinterland.

"Who doesn't want to eat meat? But times are hard and I cannot afford it. I eat meat only in marriage functions of others," Khan said, speaking in Bahboliya Mahada, a village surrounded by sugarcane fields and banana plantations.

India's statistics office has forecast overall annual growth of 7.3%, the highest among major global economies, for the current fiscal year ending in March, fuelled by sectors like construction and financial services.

But growth in farm output, which contributes about 15% of GDP and employs more than 40% of the workforce, was seen slowing to 1.8% in the current fiscal year, from 4% a year ago.

"I am a bit concerned. A host of indicators is not painting a great picture," Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ, told Reuters. These included an increase in seasonally adjusted demand for the government's minimum job guarantee scheme for rural areas, low agriculture growth in the September quarter and rising inflation in the hinterland, he said.