Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 21, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Japan inflation eyed; yen and yuan slide

Asian stocks hit a two-year peak this week, and world stocks hit all-time highs

Japan inflation eyed
The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS

Jamie McGeever

Reuters

Published : 21 Jun 2024, 08:10 AM

Updated : 21 Jun 2024, 08:10 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Chinese automakers retain grip over Southeast Asia's booming electric car
Chinese automakers retain grip over Southeast Asia's booming electric car
Hasina off to Delhi for state visit
Hasina off to Delhi for state visit
Visiting Vietnam, Putin seeks new 'security architecture' for Asia
Visiting Vietnam, Putin seeks new 'security architecture' for Asia
Over 200 injured, 100 arrested in Kenya tax protests: rights groups
Over 200 injured, 100 arrested in Kenya tax protests: rights groups
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More