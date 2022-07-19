Dhaka metro rail on course to overrun budget, deadline in route expansion proposal

The proposal is likely to be forwarded to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday for final approval, said Md Mamun-Al-Rashid, a member of the commission's Physical Infrastructure Division.

The project’s current budget is Tk 219.85 billion. With the proposed hike, the project cost will shoot up to Tk 334.72 billion, which is 52 percent more than the current budget.

The second revision of the project proposes to add a 1.16km-route from Motijheel to Kamalapur within December 2025.

But the Uttara-Agargaon section will be opened by the end of this year and the track until Motijheel will be open to the public in December 2023, according to Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Ltd or DMTCL.

“The proposed additional budget this time is ultimately for extending the lines by 1.16km from Motijheel to Kamalapur,” Mamun said.

However, a closer look revealed that the expansion of the lines was proposed at the expense of around Tk 35 billion.

Mamun stated that the apparent inconsistency was questioned in a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee or PEC.

“We later found out that the finance ministry enacted a new law that says under the interest implementation system, project costs will include loan interests for bigger projects.”

“For example, the cost of this project shot up by Tk 1.52 billion because of the foreign loan interest payment and Tk 22.93 billion including spending on paying duty to the government treasury. All these are causing the budget to go up.”

DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique pointed out additional expenditure on land acquisition for the stations.

“Although this revised proposal is mainly for the Motijheel-Kamalapur section, [it also includes] constructing footpaths for 10 stations through fresh land acquisition. So the added cost is needed for the whole project.”

He said: “When the project was approved, there was no way to separately acquire land for the access and exit of passengers from Uttara and Motijheel.”

“But [during construction], it was clear that we need more space in the stations to manage passengers in an orderly fashion,” the MD continued.

“If the stairs or escalators leading to the stations occupy the footpaths, that will obstruct the path of citizens on foot. This will create a mess in the movement.”

“But the metro rail is a world-class project that will provide high-quality service to commuters. So we needed to acquire lands extensively.”

On pushing back the timeline, Siddique said, “The term has been set for 2025, but in reality, the 12-km route for Uttara-Agargaon section will be opened in December this year.”

“The term is being pushed to 2025 only to complete work on the Motijheel-Kamalapur section.”

The latest updates say that the project is 81 percent complete on average. The progress for Uttara to Agargaon section is almost 94 percent.

The revised proposal includes Tk 26.34 billion in additional spending on land acquisition, Tk 5.76 billion in consultation, Tk 8.51 billion in equipment and rolling stock collection for Package No. 8 and Tk 4.92 billion in constructing packages 3, 4 and 6, and building stations.

A Tk 22.59 billion hike has been proposed for electrical and mechanical work in Package No. 7. Another Tk 6 billion in additional expenditure has been proposed to meet the rising prices of construction materials.

[Writing in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo; editing by Biswadip Das]