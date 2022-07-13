Sri Lankan government bonds fall to fresh lows after president flees
Several of Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extended recent declines on Wednesday and touched record lows, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives hours before he was due to step down.
The 2025 bond USY8137FAC24=TE, fell half a cent from the previous day's close to 26 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
Sri Lanka's dollar-denominated bonds, which are already in default due to its widespread economic crisis, have been tumbling alongside widespread protests over Rajapaksa's handling of a devastating economic crisis.
