Ukraine-Russia war won't trigger food crisis in Bangladesh: minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2022 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 03:20 PM BdST
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder believes Bangladesh has enough arable land and crop yields to ward off a potential food crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.
"The state has a plan to deal with the hike in prices of daily commodities due to the Ukraine-Russia war. We should also remember that our soil is fertile," the minister told reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had highlighted the role of people and land in building a nation. I don't think that Bangladesh will face a food crisis as we produce crops three times a year."
The minister hoped that the crops produced by Bangladesh farmers will help stave off any crisis.
"The countries who speak more about human rights have left the entire world in trouble. They should practise humanity, not only for Bangladesh but for the world," he added.
Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Majumder also criticised the Western sanctions on Russia as a punishment for invading Ukraine.
"Countries should lift the sanctions to establish peace in the world."
The minister also played down concerns over increases in the prices of rice. "The prices of rice are stable. We are monitoring the markets. Private import of rice is also open now. We hope rice prices will remain under control."
- Euro drops to 20-year low
- Russia’s share of India’s June oil imports hits record
- IMF warns against 'complacency' on global debt problems
- German economy, engine of Europe, splutters
- How deep is the electricity crisis?
- Pakistan central bank hikes interest rate 125 bps to 15%
- What next for UK economy?
- Power crunch could continue until Sept
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- Russia's share of India's June oil imports surges to record
- IMF's Georgieva warns against 'complacency' on global debt problems
- 'Nobody's perfect': German economy, engine of Europe, splutters
- Bangladesh looks for answers as crippling power outages loom large
Most Read
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Six dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson
- Bangladesh logs 521 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Sri Lanka to get new president next week amid political and economic meltdown
- Dhaka saw an Eid exodus over two days. 6.6m mobile SIMs offer a glimpse