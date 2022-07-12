Ukraine-Russia war won't trigger food crisis in Bangladesh: minister

"The state has a plan to deal with the hike in prices of daily commodities due to the Ukraine-Russia war. We should also remember that our soil is fertile," the minister told reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had highlighted the role of people and land in building a nation. I don't think that Bangladesh will face a food crisis as we produce crops three times a year."

The minister hoped that the crops produced by Bangladesh farmers will help stave off any crisis.

"The countries who speak more about human rights have left the entire world in trouble. They should practise humanity, not only for Bangladesh but for the world," he added.

Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Majumder also criticised the Western sanctions on Russia as a punishment for invading Ukraine.

"Countries should lift the sanctions to establish peace in the world."

The minister also played down concerns over increases in the prices of rice. "The prices of rice are stable. We are monitoring the markets. Private import of rice is also open now. We hope rice prices will remain under control."