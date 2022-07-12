Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2022 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 09:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dropped below $40 billion for the first time in two years after the authorities paid import bills of the Asian Clearing Union.
The reserves were at $39.77 billion on Tuesday, Bangladesh Bank’s spokeesman Serajul Islam said. The foreign exchange reserves were $46.54 billion a year ago.
At the current rates of import costs, it will be possible to clear import bills of six months.
The country’s exports have grown, but imports have surpassed exports while remittances have fallen.
Rising prices and shipping costs amid the recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have also put pressure on Bangladesh’s reserves, with the US dollar prices soaring against the taka.
The authorities have taken a slew of measures, including restrictions on the imports of luxury products, to save dollar reserves. The government has also suspended spending on low-priority projects and forieign tours of officials.
The measures have had some effects on the import costs, which fell to $6.74 billion in May from $7.5 billion on average in the previous months.
- Ukraine war won't cause food crisis: minister
- Abdur Rouf joins as new BB governor
- Euro drops to 20-year low
- Russia’s share of India’s June oil imports hits record
- IMF warns against 'complacency' on global debt problems
- German economy, engine of Europe, splutters
- How deep is the electricity crisis?
- Pakistan central bank hikes interest rate 125 bps to 15%
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Ukraine-Russia war won't trigger food crisis in Bangladesh: minister
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- Russia's share of India's June oil imports surges to record
- IMF's Georgieva warns against 'complacency' on global debt problems
Most Read
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Six dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- Seething Sri Lanka stops president's brother flying out of the country
- Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Porters in Dhaka’s wholesale book hub Banglabazar fret over sending money home
- How a band of activists helped bring down Sri Lanka's government