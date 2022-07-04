Bangladesh remittances fall 15% year on year in FY22

With Eid-ul-Azha slated for Jul 10, officials expected high remittances in June, but the money sent by the expatriates last month saw a 5.33 percent decrease to $1.83 billion.

The fall in remittances, coupled with high import costs due to a price rise in the international market amid the Russia-Ukraine war, has impacted the value of the Bangladeshi taka heavily.

Analyst Ahsan H Mansur thinks the high difference between the taka-dollar exchange rates in the open market and in the banks, and the efforts to keep dollar prices down led to the fall in remittances.

“The illegal channels of remittances were closed during the pandemic. Travel was restricted also. Therefore, the demand for the dollar slipped.

“Now the use of the dollar has increased as the restrictions have been lifted.”