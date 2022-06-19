In May, Bangladesh records highest general, food inflation in 8 years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 10:37 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has reported a rise in general and food inflation in May to 7.42 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively - the highest in the last eight years.
In May 2014, the general and food inflation rates were reported as 7.48 percent and 9.09 percent, respectively. The general inflation rate was 4.87 percent in May last year.
Bangladeshis living in the countryside had to endure the most intense heat of the inflation in May, as general inflation in rural areas rose to 7.94 percent and food inflation went up to 8.84 percent, according to the latest data from the national statistical agency.
The general and food inflation rates in the city areas are 6.49 percent and 7.08 percent, respectively.
Prices of food and other commodities have been rising on the global market for the last four months as the Ukraine-Russia war hit hard the global economy, which was still recovering from the pandemic-era sluggishness.
Bangladesh has been no exception and food prices soared in April when the country observed Ramadan. Prices of soybean oil, vegetables, fruits and many other products increased during the month.
Little solace can be found from general non-food inflation data, as it decreased to 6.08 percent from 6.39 percent in April. In rural areas, the rate was 6.26 percent while in cities, it was 5.85 percent.
Md Ziauddin Ahmed, director of the BBS’s National Accounting Wing, said the hike in rice prices affected the inflation data.
“Rice is considered the most precious commodity in the consumer price index basket. So, when rice prices soar, inflation rate goes up,” he said.
He also indicated that the rising prices of imported food items like cooking oil had an impact on domestically produced food items and overall prices soared.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his recent national budget proposal targeted an average inflation rate of 5.6 percent in the coming fiscal year.
While delivering the speech, he said: “The causes of inflation at the global level include, among others, rising inflation in trade partners, rising oil prices, depreciation of the taka against the US dollar, the disruption of the global supply chain and the Russia-Ukraine crisis -- all of which are largely beyond our control,” he said.
Internal factors, such as Bangladesh’s recovery from the pandemic, also played a part, the minister noted.
“The government is committed to containing the rising trend of inflation by addressing inconsistencies between the supply and the demand,” he said.
According to the budget proposal, the government is refraining from adjusting domestic prices of chemical fertiliser, gas and power to stave off inflation.
