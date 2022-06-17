Home > Economy

Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2022 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 11:00 PM BdST

The government has ordered the authorities to ensure that shopping malls, stores, kitchen markets and other places of trading remain closed after 8pm everyday in an effort to save power and fuel amid rising energy prices worldwide.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced the order on Sheikh Hasina’s instructions in a letter dated Thursday to several ministries, departments and local authorities, stating that the Bangladesh Labour Act already stipulates the closure of shops at 8pm.

More to follow

