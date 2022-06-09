Pay more for mobile handsets as government scraps VAT waiver
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 05:17 PM BdST
Mobile phone handsets will cost more as the government lifts the 5 percent VAT on the sale of mobile devices in the draft budget for FY 2022-23.
“I propose [withdrawal of] the existing 5 percent VAT exemption at the trading stage of mobile phone sets,” Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget speech on Thursday.
The handset market in Bangladesh is worth over Tk 100 billion, or roughly $1.2 billion.
As of now, one has to pay more than 60 percent tax to import a handset. On the other hand, the government exempted local manufacturers from paying value-added tax, or VAT, while the plants assembling the handsets need to pay only 5 percent VAT.
The draft budget, however, includes a VAT exemption at the manufacturing stage for mobile phone batteries, chargers and interactive displays for the development of information technology and computer industry in order to reduce dependence on foreign products, save foreign currency and help develop domestic industries.
