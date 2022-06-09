Kamal flags six major challenges facing Bangladesh economy in FY 2022-23
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:04 PM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has marked six major challenges for the next fiscal year while placing the national budget for FY23.
The challenges are:
· Containing inflation and enhancing domestic investment.
· Financing additional subsidy required for the increased price of gas, power and fertiliser in international markets.
· Utilising funds available through foreign assistance and ensuring timely completion of high priority projects of ministries/divisions
· Ensuring timely completion of projects in the education and health sectors
· Increasing collection of local Value Added Tax and raising the number of individual taxpayers
· Maintaining stability in the exchange rate of taka and keeping foreign exchange reserves at a comfortable level.
"We have to be very pragmatic in addressing six major challenges for the next fiscal year as any failure to address them properly may destabilise the macroeconomic stability, the minister said during the parliamentary budget session on Thursday.
"Our major strategy would be to enhance the supply while reducing the growth in demand. Therefore, import-dependent and less important government expenditures will be stopped or reduced."
"The priority of this year’s budget would be to improve the livelihood of people at all levels, continue with uninterrupted economic development and employment generation, and contain inflation in parallel to addressing economic effects originated from COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict."
- Tk 6.78tn budget for development goals
- A budget to fight the global economic crisis
- Bahrain finally ‘reopens’ doors for Bangladeshis
- Govt out to raise $1bn to tackle crisis
- India could soon allow wheat exports
- US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks
- Change ideas on social safety: Binayak
- BB keeps upping the US dollar price
- Bangladesh to introduce universal pension in FY23
- Key takeaways from Bangladesh’s FY23 budget
- Pay more to import high-end cars, motorcycles
- First-class train travel to get costlier
- Pay more for mobile handsets as government scraps VAT waiver
- Bangladesh expands tax incentive for employers of physically challenged and third-gender people
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina