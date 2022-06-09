Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back

The oil-rich country on the shores of the Persian Gulf had stopped issuing all sorts of visas to Bangladeshis since 2018.

Announcing the reopening of Bahraini doors for Bangladeshi visitors, Ambassador to Bahrain Nazrul Islam, streaming live on Facebook, said 161 Bangladeshis who could not go back to their workplace in the Middle-Eastern nation due to Covid-19 restrictions will be allowed first to apply for a visa.

After much deliberation with the Bahraini authorities, the Bangladesh embassy in Manama has recently asked people, who wanted to go back, to register with it.

At least 967 people registered to return to Bahrain.

Of the 967, 161 were selected because their employers wanted them back.

“We asked the employers of those 967 registered persons. Only employers of 161 had reached back to us, showing interest about taking them back in,” Ambassador Nazrul said during the live announcement.

There is still a catch there.

Instead of a work visa, the lucky 161 persons will be issued visit visas first, which their employers could transform into a work visa and register them with the Central Population Registration, or CPR, in Bahrain.

The CPR office is responsible for registering all the population in Bahrain and issuing a unique identification number.

The unlucky rest, who had not been picked in the first draft, still have hopes.

“We will consider their cases as well if their employers contact us to take them back to their old jobs again,” ambassador Nazrul said.

The embassy in Manama, on its Facebook page, has published the names and details of those 161 people on the list.

In a notice, the embassy also detailed the visa process.

- Visa seekers must apply via the Bahraini government’s e-visa website.

- Only the employers can apply for the people they are interested to take back in.

- The e-visa reference numbers of the applications should be conveyed to the Bangladeshi embassy in Manama by emailing mission.manama@mofa.gov.bd or texting to a WhatsApp number, which is +97333375155.

- The embassy will forward the details to the respective Bahraini authorities and a visa will be issued.

Those who are interested to take their family members with them can email the embassy in Manama with the family members’ identification details and passport numbers, suggested the ambassador.