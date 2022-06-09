Bags, wraps made of polyethylene to get cheaper
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 06:37 PM BdST
The 5 percent existing supplementary duty, or SD, will be waived on all kinds of bags and wraps made from polyethylene, according to the proposed budget for FY23.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamala announced the matter while presenting the budget proposal on Thursday.
Moreover, the minister has proposed to reduce value-added tax, or VAT, from the manufacturing stage of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Block, a type of eco-friendly block used in construction.
The size of the draft budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 is Tk 6.78 trillion.
