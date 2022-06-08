Bangladesh is raising $1bn to tackle economic crisis over Russia-Ukraine war
>> Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2022 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 09:00 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has begun raising $1 billion to tackle the economic crisis triggered by the Ukraine-Russia war.
In addition, the government will also collect $500 million as budgetary support in the upcoming fiscal year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in parliament on Wednesday, a day before the new budget is set to be unveiled.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has planned a Tk 6.75 trillion budget with an around Tk 2.5 trillion deficit, officials said, as the world faces the crisis over the war while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hasina was answering questions from MPs on her plan to tackle the crisis. “Work to collect $1,000 million budget support has begun as part of the government’s plan to tackle emergency situation in future in the wake of the global economic crisis created by the Russia-Ukraine war,” she said.
“This budget support will be spent on stimulus for industries, commercial entities, small and medium entrepreneurs, and on social safety.”
Besides this, the work to collect $500 million budgetary support as part of efforts to tackle the ripple effects of the pandemic is ongoing, the prime minister said.
She said the government is trying to generate jobs and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and planned socio-economic development of the people.
The government has provided housing to more than 3.55 million people, who had no home or land, according to her. “All the homeless and landless people will be rehabilitated,” she told the MPs.
- India could soon allow wheat exports
- US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks
- Change ideas on social safety: Binayak
- BB keeps upping the US dollar price
- IMF urges countries to support vulnerable
- WB slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%
- High time to rethink mega projects: Selim Raihan
- Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default
- Bangladesh is raising $1bn to tackle economic crisis over Russia-Ukraine war
- India could soon allow wheat exports of 1.2m tonnes
- US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks on secondary market
- FY23 budget: Binayak Sen pushes for government policy shift on social safety
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming the floating forex system to encourage remittance inflow?
- IMF urges countries to support vulnerable, avoid blanket subsidies as food, fuel prices soar
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Police file case of mismanagement, negligence against 8 BM Depot officials after inferno
- Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine sceptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel