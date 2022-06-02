Commerce minister says cooking oil prices will ease
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2022 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2022 03:02 PM BdST
The falling price of cooking oil on the world market suggests prices at home may ease soon, says Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.
A decision on the matter may come next week after a review of the pricing situation for cooking oil, he said at a press conference on Thursday.
“There is a low possibility of price rising after the review, but it might fall,” he told the media.
Mill owners raised the price of soybean oil by Tk 40 in one go on May 5 due to a severe shortage in retail markets, despite steady imports.
Afterwards, soybean oil without a bottle was sold at Tk 180 per litre. The price of bottled soybean oil was hiked from Tk 160 to Tk 198 and the new price of a 5-litre bottle was set at Tk 985.
The price of refined palm oil also rose from Tk 130 to Tk 172.
“We will review the pricing situation of cooking oil in the next 5-6 days,” Commerce Minister Munshi said. “We have received news that the price on the international market is on its way down. The price of palm oil has fallen and the price of soybean oil is trending down.”
However, prices this month will be set according to last month’s prices, he said.
“The price on the world market fell today too, but its impact will be felt a month from now. The price we set will be based on the landing cost in May.”
The minister said the government’s initiative to offer goods through the TCB family card will launch on Jun 15.
Traders say the skyrocketing price of cooking oil was due to the pandemic and the recent war between Ukraine and Russia, which caused international prices to spike.
Just before Eid-ul-Fitr, cooking oil seemed to disappear from retail markets, despite no major problems with imports
Dealers and wholesalers were hoarding oil at the time in an effort to drive up prices and rake in profits. A series of drives conducted by the Directorate of National Consumers; Rights Protection uncovered several instances of such hoarding.
- Farashuddin urges plan for self-sufficient economy
- Remittances dip again
- COVID, war threaten clean energy gains
- Sri Lankans turn to social media for help
- Russians feel little economic pain, for now
- Oil embargo will hurt Putin more than EU
- Asia's factory activity slows
- FY23 budget: Import spending to go down
- Reduce reliance on imports for self-sufficient economy, says former BB governor Farashuddin
- Bangladesh remittance inflow dips again belying efforts to woo expatriates
- Pandemic and Ukraine war threaten clean energy gains for poorest
- Sri Lankans turn to social media for help as economic crisis bites
- Russians feel little economic pain now, long-term outlook darkens
- Oil embargo will hurt Putin more than EU
Most Read
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Depp scores near-total victory in US defamation case against ex-wife Heard
- Argentina outclass Italy to win 'Finalissima'
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Biman says it learnt a lesson from Tk 11bn loss over leased Egypt Air Boeing jets
- Ukraine’s Muslim Crimea battalion yearns for lost homeland
- Hindu families flee Kashmir after targeted killings
- Bangladesh remittance inflow dips again belying efforts to woo expatriates
- Gunman kills four in Oklahoma medical center, police say
- Supreme Court says petitions of ‘fugitive’ Zubaida, wife of Tarique, cannot be heard