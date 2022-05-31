Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2022 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 11:23 PM BdST
Moscow has offered to sell oil to Dhaka amid the Ukraine war, but Russian crude is not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, Nasrul Hamid has said.
“Different countries are offering to sell oil to us, but first we need to think
whether the oil is suitable for us,” the state minister for power, energy and
mineral resources said at an event in the capital on Tuesday.
The United States, the European Union, Britain and some other key oil buyers have banned imports of Russian oil shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.
The low price of Russia’s oil is now a
boon for many refiners, including some in India as they face shrinking margins.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said he wanted to know from Indian
officials how they were importing Russian oil and wheat by dodging the
sanctions.
Nasrul, who had earlier revealed the Russian offer to sell oil to Bangladesh, faced questions from journalists on the matter at the 50th anniversary event of Bangladesh Power Development Board.
“We’ve seen that the offer of crude from a certain country [Russia] is not suitable for our refineries. We use Arabian Murban, which is a different kind of crude,” he said.
Bangladesh generally purchases crude from Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Kuwait, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia, Thailand and India supply refined oil to Bangladesh.
According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, the country has imported over 3 million tonnes of refined oil and 870,000 tonnes of crude in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.
- Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise revenues
- Sri Lanka appeals to farmers to plant more rice
- Govt to launch drive against rice hoarding
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot
- Indian home prices to accelerate again
- Mega project developers seek fresh extension
- Govt eyes payment methods of Hong Kong, Singapore
- Rising rates test foundations of property boom
- Sri Lanka appeals to farmers to plant more rice as food shortage looms
- Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise govt revenues
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot, says project director
- Indian home prices to accelerate again despite higher rates
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone: maker