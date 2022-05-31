Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says

“Different countries are offering to sell oil to us, but first we need to think whether the oil is suitable for us,” the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources said at an event in the capital on Tuesday.



The United States, the European Union, Britain and some other key oil buyers have banned imports of Russian oil shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

The low price of Russia’s oil is now a boon for many refiners, including some in India as they face shrinking margins. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said he wanted to know from Indian officials how they were importing Russian oil and wheat by dodging the sanctions.



Nasrul, who had earlier revealed the Russian offer to sell oil to Bangladesh, faced questions from journalists on the matter at the 50th anniversary event of Bangladesh Power Development Board.



“We’ve seen that the offer of crude from a certain country [Russia] is not suitable for our refineries. We use Arabian Murban, which is a different kind of crude,” he said.



Bangladesh generally purchases crude from Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Kuwait, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia, Thailand and India supply refined oil to Bangladesh.



According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, the country has imported over 3 million tonnes of refined oil and 870,000 tonnes of crude in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.