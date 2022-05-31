Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much

The development work of the 24-kilometre mega project, initially approved by the government at an estimated cost of Tk 169.01 billion, did not even enter the implementation phase because of the massive delay in processing the fund, said the Project Director Shahabuddin Khan.

Hence, the Bridge Authority is seeking an extension from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECENEC, until June 2026, but with a caveat.

Like in the cases of many other unfinished government projects, the readjusted development cost had gone up significantly.

If ECNEC approves the readjusted proposal on Wednesday, the total expenditure will rise to Tk 175.53 billion, a Tk 6.52 billion jump from the previous estimation.

WHAT’S THE PROJECT ABOUT?

Unless the design is modified significantly in the foreseeable future, the expressway is supposed to connect Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with Abdullahpur, Ashulia, Baipail and Dhaka Export Processing Zone directly via the Nabinagar-Chandra highway, which may decrease the traffic on the highway’s bottlenecks and ease the movement of people from 30 districts to enter and exit Dhaka.

The expressway will also have at least 11 kilometres of ramps, and 14.28 kilometres-long four-lane roads on both sides, according to Shahabuddin.

CHANGE IN CHINESE DIRECTION

When the project was approved in 2017, the government was supposed to provide Tk 59.51 billion for the project, while Bangladesh’s major development partner China was supposed to pitch in with the rest, which is Tk 109.51 billion, as part of a loan agreement.

The project was one of 27 schemes for which China agreed to provide a loan. The loan agreements were part of the $20 billion that has been guaranteed by a memorandum of understanding inked during the 2016 visit of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to Dhaka.

China’s National Machinery Import and Export Corporation won the bid to implement the project in 2017.

The Chinese authorities took two years to process the $1.1 billion loan application, which was submitted in Oct 2018.

However, one fresh catch came out after the Chinese approval.

When the Chinese government approved the loan in principle in 2020, it shortened the line of credit they had previously agreed to. Instead of Tk 109.95 billion, it will now provide Tk 96.92 billion, a 15 percent reduction of the previously estimated contribution.

After much back and forth, as of now, it appears that the government has an additional burden of Tk 19.09 billion for the project, even before the readjusted expenditure estimation and the extension get the nod.

The loan agreement was finally signed in Oct last year with China’s Export-Import Bank and the fund’s only been allocated this month.

Member of the Planning Commission, Md Mamun-Al-Rashid told the bdnews24.com that since the design of the expressway is almost finalised, there will not be any delay in the implementation work as soon as ECNEC gives the go-ahead.

Shahabuddin, the project director, also confirmed that over 90 percent lands required for the project have already been acquired and the contractor has completed all the pre-implementation preparatory works.

So far, according to Shahabuddin, almost Tk 14 billion has already been spent during the pre-implementation phase. Land acquirement took the major bite of the portion, almost Tk 12 billion.

[Written in English by Adil Mahmood]