Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike

The decision to launch the drive was taken in an emergency meeting chaired by Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday, ministry spokesman Md Kamal Hossain said.

"The ministry decided to send a letter to deputy commissioners, upazila executive officers, the National Security Intelligence or NSI, the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB and the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate to join the drive."

"A group of food ministry officials will launch the drive in Dhaka's Babu Bazar with police assistance on Tuesday. Three other teams will monitor wholesale and retail shops in the capital's Kawran Bazar and Mohammadpur Krishi Market. Five other food directorate teams will join the campaign," additional food secretary Mozibor Rahman said.

"The drive will also be carried out by deputy commissioners and upazila-level officers. Food directorate officials will monitor the stock of paddy and rice across the country."

"Ministry officials will launch the drive after they confirm traders are illegally stockpiling rice. Legal action will be taken against those who are violating rules issued in 2011 and 2021 under the Essential Commodities Act-1956."

A control room will be set up at the ministry to monitor the drive, an official said, urging people to dial +88022233802113, 01790499942 and 01713003506 to inform authorities about rice and paddy hoarding.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the crackdown on unauthorised rice hoarding by traders in a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Rice prices usually fall when the Boro season harvest reaches the market, but this time the staple is getting costlier.

Wholesalers say the mills have raised prices. Mill owners have blamed a rise in the price of paddy this season for the spike in rice prices.

Speaking at a meeting on the collection of paddy during the Boro season on Sunday, Food Minister Sadhan brushed aside the mill owners’ claims, alleging that they are engaged in an “evil competition”.

He also said mill owners are hoarding newly produced paddy this Boro season and releasing rice from old stocks.

At another meeting on market monitoring on Monday, the minister said the government will encourage rice imports by lowering taxes if it is necessary to ease consumers’ suffering.

“Many corporate houses are engaged in purchasing paddy and rice. We must check whether they are creating an artificial crisis.”