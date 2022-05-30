Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 07:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh is considering adopting new payment methods developed in Hong Kong and Singapore as an alternative to move away from the SWIFT system and save up dollars.
The government has instructed the Bangladesh Bank to look into the new systems and act accordingly.
After a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday at the Ganabhaban, its Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, “[The new systems] are much more comfortable. [The cabinet] asked [the central bank] to explore them.”
The governor of the Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir, who attended the meeting, has already begun moving in that direction. He has been given several days to come up with results, Anwarul said.
The central bank is bringing in around $4-5 billion in funds from Hong Kong, which offered to open a Letter of Credit to pay off producers at a much lower interest rate if Bangladesh enters an agreement with them, the cabinet secretary added.
“[They offered us] to make payment in cash for our exports… it is very convenient for the garment industry.”
Singapore is also offering similar benefits, he said.
- BB raises key policy rate by 25 basis points
- Taka devalued against dollar again
- $42bn forex reserves: enough?
- I was offered consultancy in return for Padma Bridge duty: Mashiur
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
- Coal India to import for first time in years
- Ready to discuss Ukrainian grain shipments: Putin
- Hasina urges OECD to extend preferential facilities to 2029
- Safe as houses? Rising rates test foundations of property boom
- Bangladesh Bank raises key policy rate for first time in nearly 2 years
- Bangladesh devalues taka against dollar again
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says
Most Read
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- 20 victims found after Nepal air crash, hopes fade for two missing
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Woman arrested over attack on a girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Bangladesh Bank raises key policy rate by 25 basis points to control inflation