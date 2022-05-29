Bangladesh devalues taka against dollar again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 06:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh has once again devalued the taka against the dollar.
On Sunday, the interbank exchange rate was set at Tk 89 against the dollar, compared to Tk 87.90 on May 23.
“The new exchange rate will take effect from Monday,” said Md Serajul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank.
The bills for collection rate, commonly known as the BC rate, has been set at Tk 89.15 for imports and exports.
