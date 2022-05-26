Bangladesh saves more on LNG, fertilisers

The cabinet committee on government purchase approved a proposal to buy 3.36 million metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) of LNG from Singapore’s Vitol Asia Pte Ltd at $25.75 per unit on Thursday.

The price of the LNG procured on May 18 was $26.4 per unit, down from $29.25 in April.

In April, national oil company Petrobangla bought the same amount of LNG from Vitol at a price 20 percent lower than in March, when each unit cost $36.7.

The committee also approved a proposal to buy 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company at Tk 75 per kg. The price of the previous lot bought two weeks ago was Tk 92 per kg.