Fiscal policy should be designed to steer Bangladesh through crisis: Toufique Khalidi

He made the recommendation during a pre-budget discussion with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday evening.

“The fiscal policy, I believe, should be designed to restore confidence in our economy – and strengthen the government’s ability to tackle any future crisis.”

“There has to be a fiscal blueprint to steer Bangladesh through this crisis — this is going to be a period of uncertainty and austerity. We just can’t spend the way we used to in the previous years,” Toufique Khalidi said at the discussion.

Newspaper editors and a good number of senior executives of the electronic media attended the discussion.

Emphasising how the poor have been suffering from a sudden inflation and price hike of essentials, Khalidi said people expect the government to come up with solid plans to protect them from “price shock.”

In his speech, the chief editor of Bangladesh’s largest news publisher showered the Sheikh Hasina administration with the highest accolades for the Padma Bridge, which he described as an “important and absolutely necessary” project for the country and proved “Bangladesh’s financial resilience.”

However, highlighting the examples of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which are on the brink of total economic collapse, the senior journalist has asked the government to err on the side of caution regarding other major ongoing projects.

“The cost of this huge infrastructure [Padma bridge] has since gone up nearly three times. Questions have been raised and will continue to be raised. I am sure you will address those questions. It’s very important, the governmental accountability.”

He also put forward his two cents regarding the proposed budget, by underlining the importance of taxing the rich more and stressing the necessity of a new stimulus package, like during the pandemic years.

Toufique Khalidi also asked the finance minister to take the climate change and extreme weather conditions into account while proposing a budget as these two elements, in his opinion, will determine “how much the food on our platter will cost in the coming months”.

Highlighting the downturn in the value of the taka against the US dollar, the

bdnews24.com editor-in-chief also advised the finance ministry to take more measures to arrest the currency sliding further against the greenback.

“Our reserves have for long been at a comfortable level … there are signs now emerging that we need to be very careful on this front too. Already your [AHM Mustafa Kamal] ministry has taken certain steps in the past few days, which means you are ready to go further, you are aware and you are ready and you will do more,” he said.

In conclusion, Toufique Imrose Khalidi said he believes the government is capable of making the tough calls and adjustments the economy requires at the moment and wished Kamal all the best for his budget proposal.

The parliament’s budget session will kick off on Jun 5.