BBS reports a fall in food inflation in April despite price hikes during Ramadan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2022 12:22 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 12:22 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has reported a fall in food inflation in April, despite a hike in prices caused by the heightened demand in Ramadan and a global shortage due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
General inflation, however, increased to 6.29 percent, the highest in one and a half years, with inflation in rural areas rising at 6.59 percent, according to the latest data from the national statistical agency. General inflation was around 5.6 percent a year ago.
Prices of food and other commodities have been rising on the global market for quite some time as the Ukraine-Russia war struck the world economy while it was recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh has been no exception and food prices soared in April when the country observed Ramadan. Prices of soybean oil, vegetables, fruits and many other products increased in the month.
But the BBS said food inflation was 6.34 percent in the month, down from 6.34 percent in March. The April food inflation was, however, up from around 5.6 percent in the same month last year.
Md Ziauddin Ahmed, director of the BBS’s National Accounting Wing, defended the data, saying: “Cooking oil prices increased slightly in April, but prices of rice, onion, garlic, vegetables and some other food products were a bit low. This is why food inflation fell from the previous month.”
The BBS workers gather data from the markets across Bangladesh in the first 15 days of a month and that data are averaged to determine monthly inflation on a point-to-point basis, according to him.
Non-food inflation increased to 6.39 percent from 6.04 percent in March and 5.55 percent in April 2021.
The government aims to keep the inflation rate within 5.30 percent in FY22 and prevent a price spiral as the economy claws its way out of a pandemic-induced slump after it had failed to meet the target of 5 percent in FY21.
- Govt procures LNG at a cheaper rate
- UK inflation surges to 9%, highest since 1982
- Japan’s economy shrank 1% as consumers fled COVID
- Dollar crosses Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- Poor countries face a catastrophe fuelled by inflation, debt
- Dollar rally stalls as risk appetite returns
- Govt sets Padma bridge tolls
- China struggle to repeat 2020 miracle as exports falter
- BBS reports a fall in food inflation in April despite price hikes during Ramadan
- Economic headwinds mount as leaders weigh costs of confronting Russia
- Inflation in Britain hits 9%, fastest pace in 4 decades
- Bangladesh procures LNG at a cheaper rate as global prices fall
- UK inflation surges to 9%, highest since 1982
- Japan’s economy shrank 1% as consumers fled COVID
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- 50,000 homes without power as flooding worsens in Sylhet
- Nasir, two others indicted in Pori Moni's attempted rape, murder case
- Sri Lanka to default on debt, no money for fuel, minister says
- Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque