PM Hasina urges restraint amid surging commodity prices in global markets: Mannan

The planning minister highlighted the prime minister’s remarks at a press conference following a meeting of the National Economic Council on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the NEC Conference Centre in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday. Hasina chaired the meeting via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban.

An Annual Development Programme of Tk 2.46 trillion, up 18.6 percent from the revised outlay for the current fiscal year, was approved for the year starting July 1 at the meeting. In addition, an ADP fund of nearly Tk 91.3 billion was approved for autonomous organisations and companies.

“Another important issue discussed at the meeting was the limitation of waste,” the planning minister said. “The honourable prime minister urged the common people to practise restraint and be prudent.”

The people’s money should be spent in “cost-effective and astute ways”, the planning minister said, citing a suggestion from the prime minister.

“All sectors, public and private, must be thrifty. Starting from electricity and water, we cannot waste anything in any sector,” Mannan quoted the prime minister as saying.

“We must be moderate in our use of water and electricity,” he said. “The prime minister has given an executive order regarding trips abroad. We must be economical in all matters. We cannot waste resources unnecessarily.”

The minister said the statement should not be a cause for panic.

“This statement is not something to fear. We are on the right track and our situation is not comparable to other countries. But we must also look to put our own house in order,” Hasina was quoted as saying.

Progress in the implementation of projects was also discussed at the meeting.

“We must prioritise those projects that bring direct benefits to the nation and its people,” Mannan said.

The prime minister told government officials: “Do not take liberties. We must not waste resources at home, outside, or in government.”