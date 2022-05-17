Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2022 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2022 04:52 PM BdST
The government has finalised tolls for vehicles crossing the Padma bridge, a step closer to its planned inauguration in June.
The tolls will be effective from the opening of the bridge, the government said in a notice on Tuesday.
Bangladesh’s longest bridge connecting Dhaka to southern districts is expected to open to traffic in June.
Buses will have to pay Tk 2,400, Tk 2,000 and Tk 1,400 each, depending on the number of seats. Microbuses will have to pay Tk 1,300, pickup vans Tk 1,200, cars Tk 750 and motorbikes Tk 100 each.
