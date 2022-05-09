Government's trust in traders was misplaced, says Tipu Munshi amid cooking oil crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 04:12 PM BdST
In the face of the ongoing turmoil in the cooking oil market, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has hit out at retailers and wholesalers for taking advantage of the government's "trust" by hoarding products in the hope of profiting from the crisis.
"Our shortcoming was in trusting the traders. It was a mistake," he told reporters on Monday.
"Even though the mill owners have kept their word, retailers and wholesalers have taken advantage of the situation.”
His remarks came against the backdrop of a crackdown on hoarders by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in Dhaka and Chattogram.
On Monday, the directorate seized 15,000 litres of 'secretly stockpiled' soybean oil in a shop at Chattogram's Pahartali Market. Three shops have also been fined in Dhaka's Jatrabari for selling cooking oil above the stipulated price.
Soybean oil vanished from shelves ahead of Eid this month. Later, mill owners decided to raise the price of soybean oil by Tk 40 per litre to around Tk 200 with the consent of the Ministry of Commerce. But the move did little to improve the situation.
According to the DNCRP, traders have stockpiled 40,000 tonnes of soybean oil in the space of 10 days to make extra profits.
The authorities are already taking measures against cooking oil hoarders, said Tipu Munshi.
“Retail and wholesale traders who have taken advantage of this situation have already been identified. We are taking action against them. But the problem is they are over a million in number."
Although the commerce minister's confidence in traders has been shaken, he does not disagree with the decision to increase prices.
"The truth, no matter how difficult it is, must be accepted. Taking into account the situation in the international market, you have to accept the rise in the price of cooking oil. The current prices in neighbouring countries like India, Pakistan and Nepal should also be taken into consideration.”
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Sri Lanka given another year to repay $200m
- Govt borrows more from banks
- Sri Lanka in talks for $100m funding from AIIB
- Over 2,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil recovered
- Dollar's surge cuts across markets
- Is vigilance enough to protect Halda fish?
- Bank of England flags risk of recession
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Sri Lanka gets another year to repay $200m to Bangladesh amid economic crisis
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank
- More than 2,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Chattogram retailer's house
- No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
Most Read
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’, says railways ministry
- Eid under the Taliban shows a changed Afghanistan
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row