Facebook, Google will face audit if tax evasion is suspected, Bangladesh official says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2022 02:26 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 02:26 AM BdST
Global technology giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Microsoft will face audit if the authorities suspect tax evasion, a member of Bangladesh’s National Board of Revenue has said.
"We don't think global technology companies like Facebook, Google or Amazon evade VAT [Value Added Tax]," Abdul Mannan said at a press conference on Thursday.
“However, if we feel that these internationally renowned companies are doing so, we will conduct audit.”
Generally, the audit of big companies is done at a particular time, he said, "But if we feel that these companies are evading VAT, then we will arrange the audit immediately."
Sales have increased, recovering the
losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic, said Abdul Mannan, at a
function organised on the occasion of the 16th lottery draw of invoices from NBR's
Electronic Fiscal Device, or EFD.
In April, VAT worth around Tk 10 million
has been collected from EFDs every day, according to him.
A total of nearly Tk 300 million in VAT was collected against a sales volume of Tk 4 billion, he said.
