Hasina calls for stern measures to regulate commodity market

The government is doing its best to control commodity prices amid rising global inflation, the prime minister said while virtually inaugurating 40 new fire stations in different parts of the country on Sunday.

“There is a food crisis even in many developed countries and the inflation rate has risen up to 17 percent in some places,” she said.

Pointing to the global economic fallout from the pandemic followed by the Ukraine-Russia war, Hasina added: "We've been trying our best to keep the prices of essentials under control."

Noting that it has now become difficult to import some goods due to the conflict in Ukraine, the Awami League chief reiterated her call to Bangladeshis to ensure the optimal use of the country's natural resources.

Urging farmers not to leave even an inch of land fallow, she said: "Cultivate as much [land] as you can. Produce what is possible on whatever land you have. We don't need to be dependent on anyone."

‘INSTALL FIRE SAFETY SYSTEMS IN EVERY ESTABLISHMENT’

Hasina also urged stakeholders to install and maintain fire safety systems in every establishment, saying her government has made it a top priority to ensure public safety and security.

"Each building, office, court, school, college, university, institution, shopping mall, recreation centre, cinema hall, industry and all structures must have fire safety and extinguishing systems," she said.

The prime minister also said the authorities must draw up plans to install reservoirs for rainwater everywhere to tackle outbreaks of fire.

At the same time, she asked the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence to conduct training campaigns and fire drills in schools, colleges and industries.

The premier lauded the skill and dedication displayed by firefighters during various incidents and paid tribute to those who were killed during efforts to tame fires and rescue operations at different times.

She also directed the authorities to take legal action against those who attack firefighters and firefighting units in the course of their duties.