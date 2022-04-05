Russia prepares bill seeking jail terms for adhering to sanctions
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2022 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 01:59 AM BdST
Russian lawmakers submitted a draft bill to the lower house of parliament, or the Duma, that envisages a prison term of up to 10 years and fines for adhering to Western sanctions in Russia, Interfax state news agency reported on Monday.
The bill, if passed, would mark further tightening of Russian laws after Moscow launched what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb 24, prompting an unprecedented wave of Western economic sanctions in response.
The new bill, which needs to be approved by the parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law, aims to prevent a deterioration of Russia's economic situation, Interfax quoted lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.
A number of Russian companies, including firms partially owned by the state, are refusing to work with sanctioned banks and companies because they fear they could land on the sanctions list as well, Krasheninnikov said, according to Interfax.
"If someone in the Russian Federation decides to limit the rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation, its legal entities, institutions or organisations, then they need to bear criminal responsibility," Interfax quoted Krasheninnikov as saying.
In early March, Russian lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code that made the spread of "fake" information an offence punishable by fines or jail terms. They had also imposed fines for public calls for sanctions against Russia.
- Russia prepares bill seeking jail terms for adhering to sanctions
- Universal pension: analysts urge caution
- Move to stabilise DESCO power supply
- Paying in roubles could be an option: Slovak minister
- LPG prices continue rising
- Indonesia to impose VAT, tax on crypto assets
- Fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels
- Putin still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Russia prepares bill seeking jail terms for adhering to sanctions
- Universal pension: analysts urge govt to tread cautiously
- Govt moves to boost DESCO power supply and cut inherent losses
- Slovak minister says paying in roubles could be an option as country needs gas
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- Ship fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels in the Med
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says
- Sri Lanka gets new finance minister, cenbank governor as unrest grows
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigns as street protests pressure government