Govt moves to boost DESCO power supply and cut inherent losses
Zafar Ahmed, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:50 PM BdST
The government is set to approve a plan to boost power supply in Dhaka North, Gazipur and Purbachal areas by raising distribution capacity and reducing systems losses under a Tk 22.72 billion project to ensure a stable supply.
The Asian Development Bank will provide Tk 12.31 billion in loans for the project. Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd or DESCO will finance Tk 5.94 billion from its own fund, while the government will provide Tk 4.46 billion. The authorities aim to complete the project by December 2025.
The “Dhaka Power System Expansion and Strengthening Project in DESCO Areas” will be tabled at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday, said AKM Fazlul Haque, a member of the Planning Commission.
"Bangladesh is providing electricity to all citizens, so the power distribution system has to be developed. Incorporating modern technology in distribution will increase capacity and reduce systems losses,” he said.
In fiscal 2020-21, inherent losses in DESCO’s regional distribution stood at 5.58 percent. Systems losses in distribution and operational losses were 11.11 percent on average.
Once implemented, the project will reduce the losses by 0.33 percent by developing infrastructure in areas under DESCO, including DNCC, the airport area, Bashundhara, Mirpur, Ceramics, Rupnagar Residential Area, Baridhara and Uttara Rupayan City, Gazipur's Tongi and Narayanganj’s Purbachal.
The demand for electricity in these
densely populated areas is soaring, putting a lot of pressure on the
substations and distribution lines. This is causing issues involving low
voltage. The successful implementation of the project will settle these issues
while ensuring a "sustainable, reliable and uninterrupted" power supply.
- Paying in roubles could be an option: Slovak minister
- LPG prices continue rising
- Indonesia to impose VAT, tax on crypto assets
- Fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels
- Putin still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Deal with Adani Ports for Indian EZ in Ctg
- Biden will tap oil reserve
- COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test
- Slovak minister says paying in roubles could be an option as country needs gas
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- Ship fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels in the Med
- Indonesia to impose VAT, income tax on crypto assets from May
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says
- Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigns as street protests pressure government