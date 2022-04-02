BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 01:42 AM BdST
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority has sealed a deal with India’s Adani Ports and SEZ Limited for the infrastructure development of the Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram’s Mirsharai.
The economic zone will be set up on a 346.81-hectare piece of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City’s Sub-Zone 19.
The authorities are implementing a project on the Indian Economic Zone at an estimated cost of Tk 9.64 billion and with an aim to attract Indian investors.
The process to set up a company to operate the economic zone is ongoing.
Mohammad Irfan Sharif, an executive member of BEZA, and Sandeep Mehta, president of Adani Ports and SEZ, signed on the dotted line recently in Mumbai, BEZA said in a statement on Friday.
“This initiative is just the beginning of a great undertaking which will end through the establishment of the planned Indian Economic Zone,” said Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of BEZA, according to the statement.
The governments of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on the economic zone in 2015.
Now Adani Ports and SEZ have been appointed the developer of the zone following the Indian government’s selection.
The company will develop land, roads, administrative buildings, water supply system and other facilities in the zone as per the deal. BEZA said a consultant and a manpower supplier have also been appointed for the project.
On Mar 16, BEZA signed a deal with Japan to set up a Japanese Economic Zone on a 1,011-hectare piece of land in Narayanganj.
In Mirsharai, the planned Bangabandhu Industrial City with an area of 12,140 hectares is 10 kilometres from the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and 65 kilometres from the port city.
- Deal with Adani Ports for Indian EZ in Ctg
- Biden will tap oil reserve
- COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test
- US does not want 'rapid acceleration' in Indian energy imports from Russia
- Russia sets deadline for rouble gas payments
- Bill in parliament to protect agricultural land
- Europe on edge in gas standoff with Russia
- US stock rally defies economic unease
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- Biden to release 1 million barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
- COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test
- US does not want 'rapid acceleration' in Indian energy imports from Russia
- Putin says Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday
- Bill in parliament to protect agricultural land
Most Read
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Family of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah leaves for Canada amid safety fears
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Sri Lanka imposes curfew after protests over economic crisis turn violent
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
- Logistics hub in Russia ablaze, Ukraine denies hitting it
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Syrian mercenaries deploy to Russia en route to Ukrainian battlefields
- I'm ready to sacrifice my life as my father did for Bangladesh: Hasina