Bill in parliament to protect agricultural land

Jatiya Party MP Rowshan Ara Mannan introduced the Agriculture Land (Proper Use and Protection) Bill-2022 on Thursday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury sent the bill to the parliamentary standing committee on private members’ bills and resolutions. The committee was asked to submit a report to the parliament.

Members of parliament other than ministers are called private members. Thursday is said to be a private member’s day in parliament. Bills and proposals of private members are tabled in parliament on this day. However, the activities on Thursdays were interrupted in recent sessions due to the pandemic.

In the ninth parliament, three out of 14 bills raised by private members were passed. Several other bills were also raised but they were not passed.

The agricultural bill states that after the enactment of the law, no agricultural land in the country may be used for any purpose other than agriculture. Lands cannot be rented, leased or transferred.

However, this provision will not apply to the construction of houses for private residences, cemeteries, crematoriums, places for religious burial, and religious institutions.

The proposed bill includes a provision for the formation of a supervisory committee for the proper use and conservation of agricultural land.

The bill states that any person violating any provision of the Act will face imprisonment of three years or will be fined Tk 50,000.

If anyone builds an industrial factory, road, housing or other facilities on agricultural land, the supervisory committee will issue a notice and order the demolition of the facility.

The proposed law also stipulates that no compensation will be paid for the demolition of installations, regardless of other laws.