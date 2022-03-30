Hasina hopeful that commodity prices will remain 'tolerable' in Ramadan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2022 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 03:33 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is confident that the prices of essentials in the country will remain steady during Ramadan.
Commodity prices are currently at a 'tolerable' level and the government is hopeful that the market will remain stable in the Islamic holy month, she told parliament on Wednesday.
The leader of the house was asked to address the issue by Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam.
In response, Hasina highlighted the various steps taken by the government to control the prices of commodities.
“A decision has been taken to sell TCB products at subsidised prices in two phases before the start of Ramadan and in the middle of the month," she said.
"Accordingly, the TCB's products will be sold in line with the set criteria under the supervision of district and upazila administrations."
The Awami League chief also pointed to various measures, including the withdrawal of VAT on cooking oil, market monitoring and ensuring the ample supply of goods, to rein in spiralling prices.
“As a result of all these initiatives, the prices are at a tolerable level. We hope that the prices of essential commodities will remain tolerable in the coming month of Ramadan.”
