Bangladesh’s funds from foreign sources rise 58% in July-February
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2022 11:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 11:47 PM BdST
The funds released by donor countries and agencies in the form of credit and aid for Bangladesh’s have increased around 58 percent year on year in the first eight months of the current fiscal year with development projects speeding up after a pandemic slowdown.
The donors disbursed nearly $5.9 billion for the projects from July 2021 to February 2022, according to latest data published by the Economic Relations Division.
Pear Mohammad, an additional secretary at the ERD, said the coronavirus pandemic hampered the projects in the past two years.
“So we sat with the relevant agencies and project directors to find ways to speed up the work. We asked them to inform us whenever they face a problem with funds.”
“We detected problems in a number of projects funded by the Asian Development Bank and subsequently the flow of funds increased,” said Pear.
He hopes Bangladesh will be able to meet the target of getting foreign funds in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The government revised the target down to Tk 700 billion or more than $8 billion from Tk 880 billion in the Annual Development Plan recently.
In the July-February period, funds pledged by the donors increased by 22 percent to around $4.9 billion.
Bangladesh repaid over $1.33 billion of the accumulated credit to the foreign
sources in this period, up from around $1.2 billion in the same period last
fiscal year.
