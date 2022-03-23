NBR asks people to be prepared to buy commodities at higher prices
Amid controversies over soaring prices of goods, the National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem has asked everyone to remain prepared to buy necessities at higher prices.
While speaking at a conference of the NBR’s Advisory Committee organised alongside FBCCI on Tuesday, Muneem said, “...[consumers have to] pay extra to buy products in proportion to the rise of market prices.”
Inflation crept up to a 16-month high in February amid the increasing prices of all essentials, including cooking oil, in the country.
The government cited a spike in the international market for this and waived VAT and tax on cooking oil. Muneem, however, thinks this was not a proper move.
“When the market prices rise, we say it’s necessary for development. When the price of something rises in the international market, people demand a waiver in tax and revenue in local markets.
“But this can’t hold back the market [from raising prices]. The revenue stays the same despite the price hike. I think other methods have to be used to [stabilise the market].”
However, he agreed that the taxes should be cut as much as possible.
In the programme, attended by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin raised different demands of traders.
The NBR chairman said the demands will be incorporated into the budget as much as possible.
