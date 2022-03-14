Cabinet instructs NBR to waive VAT on imports of cooking oil, other essentials
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 01:52 PM BdST
The Cabinet has directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to waive the value-added tax (VAT) on imports of cooking oil, sugar and other essential commodities.
The decision was made in a meeting on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
This comes after the finance ministry withdrew the 15 percent VAT on soybean oil at the production stage and 5 percent VAT at the consumer level on Thursday in response to demands from traders. The waiver will remain in effect until Jun 30.
Answering to a question about which other products will be applicable for the VAT waiver, the cabinet secretary said that the NBR will reduce VAT on imports of any products that is in ‘crisis’.
"It (VAT) cannot be lifted completely because then there will be no records at the NBR. And so the Cabinet has asked them to waive it to the lowest possible level,” Islam said.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal believes consumers will benefit from the move if goods can be properly distributed through the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB.
As part of the efforts to control prices, the government is working to strengthen its trading arm, alongside the lowering of VAT, he said.
"We have taken the initiative to strengthen the TCB. If a syndicate has control of any goods in the market, they will not get the opportunity to hike prices," the finance minister said on Thursday.
On Feb 6, the government said that the 10 percent rebate on sugar import duty, which lowered it to 20 percent from 30 percent, would be maintained to keep prices stable ahead of Ramadan.
According to an importer, cooking oil is currently liable to a 15 percent VAT at the import level and a 5 percent VAT at the retail level.
Sugar importers have to pay a specific duty of Tk 3,000 a tonne along with 15 percent VAT.
