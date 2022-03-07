Dhaka set to host FAO regional conference for first time
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2022 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 03:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to host a regional conference of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, or FAO, for the first time.
As many as 900 representatives from different countries are expected to take part virtually and in-person in the conference in Dhaka.
In a media briefing on Monday, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said that the 36th conference of the FAO Asia and the Pacific region will begin on Tuesday and continue until Mar 11.
A total of 46 countries will have their agriculture ministers, secretaries, and officials from other public and private organisations attend the conference. The FAO director general, 43 member states, representatives of different UN agencies, development partners, NGOs and civil society members have already registered for the conference.
Although the conference will be opening on Mar 8, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate the event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Mar 10.
Senior officers, agriculture secretaries and other high-ups will participate in different sessions in the first two days of the conference. The ministerial meetings will be held on Mar 10 and 11.
The main session of the conference will be held at the Hotel Inter-Continental, while the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre will be the venue for the inaugural session. Also, 17 stalls will be set up for country showcasing.
The conference will focus on the food and agriculture situation in the Asia Pacific region amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ways to ensure sustainable food and agriculture systems that suit the climate in the region, said Razzaque.
The issues of agricultural value chain digitisation, economic cooperation, and combined investment will also be on the agenda, he added.
“We want to showcase our capacity globally by organising the conference successfully so that we can attract the interest of other international organisations to hold their conferences in Bangladesh in future.”
- Confusion reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
- Will Russia's nuclear power exports stand the strain of war?
- World food prices hit a record high in Feb
- India to raise fuel prices amid concern over inflation
- BB warns of transactions with Russian entities
- Watch surging consumer prices: IMF
- Inflation weighs heavy on life
- Bangladesh to buy fertilizer from Russia amid sanctions
- Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
- Russia's nuclear power exports: will they stand the strain of the war in Ukraine?
- Food prices jump 24.1% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, UN agency says
- India to raise fuel prices from next week amid concern over inflation
- Bangladesh Bank warns of transactions with Russian entities amid sanctions over Ukraine
- IMF asks Bangladesh to watch inflation as international commodity prices surge
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- What Agora owners say about selling business to Sri Lanka’s Softlogic
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Russia says it will open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities on Monday
- Residents evacuated after cracks appear in Motijheel high-rise