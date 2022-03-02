Bangladesh remittances slump to 21-month low in February
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2022 04:02 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 04:02 AM BdST
The pandemic restrictions have eased in most parts of the world and the government has increased cash incentives, but remittances sent by Bangladeshi expatriates to their families and friends back home sharply declined in February.
They remitted nearly $1.5 billion last month, a 21-month low marking a nearly 16 percent fall year-on-year.
Bangladesh’s monthly remittances fell below this level for the last time in April 2020 when the country received $1.09 billion at the beginning of the pandemic.
The government increased the cash bonus for remittances from 2 percent to 2.5 percent at the beginning of this year to improve the living standards of the people, increase foreign exchange reserves, prevent money laundering, generate employment and ensure that remittances sent by expatriates can be spent on the development projects.
The move drove inward remittances up by 13 percent to $16.2 billion in FY2020 from a year earlier. In FY2021, the remittance inflow rose 36 percent year-on-year to $24.6 billion.
But July-February remittances fell sharply by around 19.5 percent in 2021-22 to $13.44 billion from the amount received in the first eight months of the last fiscal year. In January, remittances were over $1.7 billion.
Serajul Islam, a spokesman for Bangladesh Bank, believes two factors caused the slide in February.
Firstly, the month is shorter than the others.
Secondly, life is almost normal everywhere, so illegal channels are back in the system for the expatriates to send money.
In the open market, the Bangladesh taka weakened against the US dollar, with 1 USD selling for around Tk 86 now. Many think the expatriates are circumventing banks to take advantage of higher exchange rates on offer in the black market.
