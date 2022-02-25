After shaking off the pandemic, Bangladeshi exporters fear another setback from Russia-Ukraine war
Faysal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2022 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:12 AM BdST
Just as the economy started to regain traction after the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladeshi businessmen are now bracing for another potential crisis as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is likely to wipe out trade opportunities in the region.
The United States and its allies placed multiple individual and economic sanctions on Russia to deter a military offensive, but to no avail. The war has spread to sea routes in the Baltic region through which Bangladesh used to send products to Russia.
Several Bangladeshi traders have expressed concerns over ongoing deals and future purchase orders due to the current situation in Eastern Europe.
BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said the war will destabilise the market, while a potential hike in fuel prices is on the horizon, which will send already staggering shipping prices soaring higher.
“We usually export 650 million products to Russia directly while 200-300 million of these are then bought by other countries buy via Russia. This war is a cause of great concern for us. The European market, too, may be destabilised by the war as Russia is so close to the continent.”
Helal Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Fashion Flash Ltd, echoed the views of Azim.
“We had a discussion among ourselves yesterday. We’ve contacted countries that purchase our garments via Russia. They can’t do anything. They’ve asked us to wait a bit. But it is tremendously difficult to wait after production is complete as different matters, including bank liability, are involved.”
“I regularly send apparel goods to Russia. It goes to St Petersburg and Moscow. These products would be sent to Russia after being exported to Ukraine’s Kyiv."
“I was sending goods to Russia through a French customer. It travels from the Dutch port in the Netherlands to Notredame to Sweden, Norway and finally St Petersburg, since we have no way to open a direct LC with Russia.”
There are many Russian buying houses in Bangladesh, with offices in Dhaka's Uttara and Gulshan.
The buyers usually pay for their orders in advance. Russian agents are also present in Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai. So, business was good with Russia despite the sanctions.
Helal Uddin was fearful that China might potentially take advantage of the trade crisis with Russia.
Bangladesh exported goods worth $665.3 million in 2020-21 fiscal, including garments priced at $593.6 million. For the current fiscal year, the export value stands at $458.5 million in the first seven months.
According to BGMEA, Bangladesh exported garments worth $482.4 million in 2019, $473.5 million in 2020 and $687.8 million in 2021 to Russia.
Russia is the third unconventional market for garment exports after Japan and Australia.
Besides readymade garments, Bangladesh exports frozen fish, crab, vegetables, medicines, leather shoes and products, headgear and handicrafts to Russia, as per the information from Export Promotion Bureau.
