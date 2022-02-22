Bangladesh plans to phase out ‘unjustified’ subsides for power, gas

The prime minister’s order came during a discussion on the cost of a power project and the use of electricity in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday, Planning Minister MA Mannan said.

“How long will we provide subsidies? We must stop subsidies, which are unjustified. Subsidies are not charity,” he quoted the prime minister as saying in the meeting held via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban.

The planning minister concurred that withdrawing the subsidies in one go will put pressure on citizens. “We all will struggle if we do it at a time. So, we need to move away from the subsidies slowly and gradually. We'll need to find ways to do it.”

But, Mannan added, the government will retain subsidies for the agriculture sector to ensure food security. “Giving subsidies for food is one thing, while it is a different matter to give subsidies to run the AC (air-conditioner) at my home.”

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said the government considers farm subsidies as an investment.

He also said Hasina pointed out gas and electricity are used by the rich as well, so the subsidies for them should be cut.