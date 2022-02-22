Bangladesh plans to phase out ‘unjustified’ subsides for power, gas
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 08:45 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to gradually reduce budget-financed subsidies for power and gas, describing the incentive for the energy sector as “unjustified”.
The prime minister’s order came during a discussion on the cost of a power project and the use of electricity in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday, Planning Minister MA Mannan said.
“How long will we provide subsidies? We must stop subsidies, which are unjustified. Subsidies are not charity,” he quoted the prime minister as saying in the meeting held via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban.
The planning minister concurred that withdrawing the subsidies in one go will put pressure on citizens. “We all will struggle if we do it at a time. So, we need to move away from the subsidies slowly and gradually. We'll need to find ways to do it.”
But, Mannan added, the government will retain subsidies for the agriculture sector to ensure food security. “Giving subsidies for food is one thing, while it is a different matter to give subsidies to run the AC (air-conditioner) at my home.”
State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said the government considers farm subsidies as an investment.
He also said Hasina pointed out gas and electricity are used by the rich as well, so the subsidies for them should be cut.
- What happens to world economy if Russia invades?
- Markets brace for heavy falls
- How Europeans are responding to exorbitant gas and power bills
- Financial institutions to redress clients’ deposit loss
- Nepal police fire tear gas to disperse protest over US 'gift'
- China watchdog to emphasise bond default risks prevention
- How a Russia-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets
- How Putin has already weakened Ukraine’s economy
- What’s at stake for the global economy if Russia invades Ukraine
- Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
- How Europeans are responding to exorbitant gas and power bills
- Revised deposit law to force FIs going bust to pay clients reparations up to Tk 200,000
- Nepal police fire tear gas, water cannon to disperse protest over US 'gift'
- China watchdog to emphasise prevention, resolution of bond default risks
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
- Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says